UP BTC Exam Results: D.El.Ed 2018 2nd semester results declared at btcexam.in

UP BTC Exam Results: Uttar Pradesh Examination Controller Authority, Prayagraj has released the D.El.Ed 2018 2nd semester results. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website at btcexam.in.

Direct link to check UP D.El.Ed 2018 2nd semester results

How to check UP D.El.Ed 2018 2nd semester results

Visit the official website at btcexam.in.

Click on the link that reads, "D.EL.ED: 2018 2nd Semester Result-Updated Date(24-October-2021)".

Submit your second semester roll number, date of birth and captcha value

The second semester results will appear on the screen

Download the result and take its print out for future use.