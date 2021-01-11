UP D.El.Ed BTC 3rd Semester results 2018 declared, here's how to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the UP DElEd BTC 3rd semester examination can check their results online at btcexam.in.
The Exam Regulatory Authority, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, has declared the results of the UP D.El.Ed BTC 3rd Semester 2018 on its official website.
Candidates who have appeared in the UP DElEd BTC 3rd semester examination can check their results online at btcexam.in.
This year, 85120 students have registered for the UP DElEd BTC 3rd semester examination, out of which, 42,212 students passed the examination.
Direct link to check UP D.El.Ed BTC 3rd Semester results 2018.
How to check UP D.El.Ed BTC 3rd Semester results 2018:
Visit the official website at examregulatoryauthorityup.in
On the homepage, go to the"Results" tab
A new page will appear on the display screen
Select the year and subject
The UP D.El.Ed BTC 3rd Semester results 2018 will be displayed on the screen
Download the results and take its print out for future use.
