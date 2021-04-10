UP DElEd Result 2018 for fourth semester declared, here’s how to check

Exam Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh has declared UP DElEd Result 2018 for fourth semester examination. The result for the fourth semester can be checked through the official site of btcexam.in. The mark sheet has also been released by the authority for the appeared candidates.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result here

UP DElEd Result 2018: How to check

• Visit the official site of BTC on btcexam.in.

• Click on UP DElEd Result 2018 fourth semester result link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education, D.El.Ed is a two year diploma program for candidates who want to become teachers at primary or elementary schools. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of BTC.