UP NEET PG counselling 2023 seat allotment results releasing today at upneet.gov.in

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DMET) will release the Mop Up round seat allotment results today, October 6. Candidates will be able to check the UP NEET PG 2023 seat allotment results at upneet.gov.in. DMET to release UP NEET PG Mop Up round seat allotment results today

Candidates will be able to download the allotment letters for the UP NEET PG mop-up round on October 7, 9 and October 10.

The process of filling out options began on September 30 and was scheduled to end on October 3. The selection procedure was later extended till October 5.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Know how to check seat allotment result

To check the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 seat allotment result candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result

Key in your login details

Check the Mop Up round results

Take the printout for future reference.

