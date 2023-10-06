News / Education / Exam Results / UP NEET PG counselling 2023 seat allotment results releasing today at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET PG counselling 2023 seat allotment results releasing today at upneet.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 06, 2023 03:23 PM IST

UP NEET PG Mop Up round seat allotment results to be released today

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DMET) will release the Mop Up round seat allotment results today, October 6. Candidates will be able to check the UP NEET PG 2023 seat allotment results at upneet.gov.in.

DMET to release UP NEET PG Mop Up round seat allotment results today
DMET to release UP NEET PG Mop Up round seat allotment results today

Candidates will be able to download the allotment letters for the UP NEET PG mop-up round on October 7, 9 and October 10.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The process of filling out options began on September 30 and was scheduled to end on October 3. The selection procedure was later extended till October 5.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Know how to check seat allotment result

To check the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 seat allotment result candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result

Key in your login details

Check the Mop Up round results

Take the printout for future reference.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out