close_game
close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2023 declared at uppsc.up.nic.in, direct link here

UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2023 declared at uppsc.up.nic.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 23, 2023 11:47 AM IST

UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2023 has been declared. The direct link to check results is given here.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Main exam 2023 can check the results through the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj. (HT File)
UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj. (HT File)

The UPPSC PCS main examination was conducted from September 26 to September 29, 2023 in Prayagraj and Lucknow. The exam was conducted in two shifts- from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm. A total of 3658 candidates appeared for the main examination. Those candidates who have qualified the written examination are eligible to appear for the interview round.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Direct link to check UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2023

UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.
  • Click on UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2023 available on Whats New section.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.
  • Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Through this recruitment drive, UPPSC aims to fill up approximately 173 vacancies for the combined state/upper subordinate services. The registration process was started on March 3 and ended on April 6, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPSC.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out