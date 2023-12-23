UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2023 declared at uppsc.up.nic.in, direct link here
UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2023 has been declared. The direct link to check results is given here.
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Main exam 2023 can check the results through the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.
The UPPSC PCS main examination was conducted from September 26 to September 29, 2023 in Prayagraj and Lucknow. The exam was conducted in two shifts- from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm. A total of 3658 candidates appeared for the main examination. Those candidates who have qualified the written examination are eligible to appear for the interview round.
Direct link to check UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2023
UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2023: How to check
To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.
- Click on UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2023 available on Whats New section.
- A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.
- Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Through this recruitment drive, UPPSC aims to fill up approximately 173 vacancies for the combined state/upper subordinate services. The registration process was started on March 3 and ended on April 6, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPSC.