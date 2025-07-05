UPSC announces CBI Assistant Programmer written exam result at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the written examination result for the Assistant Programmer in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Candidates can check their results at upsc.gov.in using their roll numbers. UPSC announces CBI Assistant Programmer written exam result (File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

The written examination was conducted on June 15, 2025.

This recruitment drive is for 27 Assistant Programmer vacancies at the CBI. Candidates can check their results using this link:

CBI Assistant Programmer written exam result: Check on the UPSC website

Next, eligible candidates need to appear for the interview round.

UPSC informed that the marks of candidates will be uploaded on the website after the recruitment process is completed.

How to check CBI Assistant Programmer written exam result on official website

Go to upsc.gov.in Under the what's new section, open the CBI Assistant programmer written exam result link Download the PDF and check your result using the roll number.

Here are some of the documents candidates need to produce during the interview round

Printout of application form and the following original documents along with self-attested copies and other items specified in the summon letter for interview:

Class 10 or equivalent certificate mentioning the date of birth. In the case of Tamil Nadu and Kerala candidates, where the DoB is not mentioned on the marks sheet or certificate, school leaving certificates indicating the DoB will be accepted.

Degree/diploma certificate along with mark sheets for all academic years. If the degree/diploma certificates are not available, provisional certificates along with marksheets for all academic years will be accepted.

Order/letter in respect of equivalent educational qualifications claimed, indicating the authority (with number and date) under which it has been so treated, in respect of equivalent clause in essential qualifications.

Certificate(s) in the prescribed proforma from the head(s) of organization(s)/department(s) for the entire experience claimed, clearly mentioning the duration of employment (date, month & year) indicating the basic pay and consolidated pay. The certificate(s) should also mention the nature of duties performed/experience obtained in the post(s) with duration(s). Experience Certificate should be issued in prescribed format relevant to the post.

Caste certificate by candidate seeking reservation as SC/ ST/ OBC, in the prescribed proforma from the competent authority indicating clearly the candidate’s caste, the act/ order under which the caste is recognized as SC/ ST/ OBC, and the village/ town the candidate is ordinarily a resident of.

A declaration in the prescribed format by a candidate seeking reservation as OBC, that he/she does not belong to the creamy layer on the crucial date, in addition to the community certificate (OBC). Unless specified otherwise, the prescribed closing date for the receipt of online applications for the post will be treated as the crucial date.

Candidates can check the official notification for the complete list of documents.