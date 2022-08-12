Home / Education / Exam Results / UPSC CDS 2 Result 2021 for OTA declared, here’s direct link to check

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2021 for OTA declared, here’s direct link to check

Published on Aug 12, 2022 08:49 AM IST
UPSC CDS 2 Result 2022 for OTA has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the official link given below.
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC CDS 2 Result 2021 for OTA. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Defence Service examination can check the result through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

The qualified candidates will get admission to the (i) *Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 116th Short Service Commission Course (NT) (for Men) and (ii) ^Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 30th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course, commencing in October, 2022. A total of 214 have been finally qualified on the basis of the results.

Direct link to check UPSC CDS 2 Result 2021 for OTA

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2021 for OTA: How to check

To check the results candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSC CDS 2 Result 2021 for OTA link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.
  • Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Marks of the candidates will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results on Commission’s website for 30 days. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

