Friday, Jun 21, 2024
UPSC CDS II 2023 final result for OTA released at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check roll numbers here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jun 21, 2024 10:32 AM IST

UPSC CDS II 2023 final result for OTA has been released. The direct link is given here.

Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC CDS II 2023 final result for OTA. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2023, can check the results through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The results of Medical Examination of candidates have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list. The candidature of all the candidates is Provisional. Verification of Date of Birth and Educational Qualification of these Candidates will be done by Army Head Quarters.

Direct link to check UPSC CDS II 2023 final result for OTA

UPSC CDS II 2023 final result for OTA: How to check

To check the roll numbers, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSC CDS II 2023 final result for OTA link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The main result of CDS 2023 was released on April 23, 2024. A total of 197 candidates have qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2023 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in September, 2023 and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the 157 th (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 216 F(P) Course. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

