 UPSC CDS II Final Result 2023 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link & how to check here - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UPSC CDS II Final Result 2023 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link & how to check here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 23, 2024 09:03 AM IST

UPSC CDS II Final Result 2023 has been declared. The direct link to check roll numbers is given here.

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC CDS II Final Result 2023 on April 22, 2204. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2023 can check the results through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS II Final Result 2023 declared, direct link & how to check here
UPSC CDS II Final Result 2023 declared, direct link & how to check here

A total of 197 candidates have been qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2023 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in September, 2023 and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the 157 th (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 216 F(P) Course.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Direct link to check UPSC CDS II Final Result 2023

UPSC CDS II Final Result 2023: How to check

All the appeared candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSC CDS II Final Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check their roll numbers.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The marks of the candidates will be available on the website after declaration of final result of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Exam Results / UPSC CDS II Final Result 2023 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link & how to check here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On