UPSC CDS II Final Result 2023 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link & how to check here

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC CDS II Final Result 2023 on April 22, 2204. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2023 can check the results through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC CDS II Final Result 2023 declared, direct link & how to check here

A total of 197 candidates have been qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2023 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in September, 2023 and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the 157 th (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 216 F(P) Course.

UPSC CDS II Final Result 2023: How to check

All the appeared candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC CDS II Final Result 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check their roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The marks of the candidates will be available on the website after declaration of final result of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.