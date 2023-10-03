News / Education / Exam Results / UPSC CDS II 2023 results released at upsc.gov.in, know how to check roll number of qualified candidates

UPSC CDS II 2023 results released at upsc.gov.in, know how to check roll number of qualified candidates

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 03, 2023 06:56 PM IST

UPSC announces CDS II 2023 result; 6908 candidates qualified for interview by the Ministry of Defence.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the Combined Defence Services (CDS) II result 2023 today, October 3. Candidates can check the CDS II examination results from the official website at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC announces CDS II 2023 results, 6908 candidates qualified
UPSC announces CDS II 2023 results, 6908 candidates qualified

The commission conducted the Combined Defence Services (CDS) II examination on September 3, 2023. 6908 candidates have been qualified by the board for being interviewed by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“The marks-sheet of candidates who have not qualified, will be available on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of OTA (after conducting SSB Interview) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days”, reads the official notification.

UPSC CDS II 2023 results: Know how to check

To check the roll number of the qualified candidates, follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage check the “Written Result (With Name List): Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2023”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the roll number of the qualified candidates

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check the roll number of qualified candidates below:

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out