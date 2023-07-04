Home / Education / Exam Results / UPSC CDS II Final Result 2022 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

UPSC CDS II Final Result 2022 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jul 04, 2023 07:27 PM IST

UPSC CDS II Final Result 2022 for OTA has been declared. Candidates can check the result through direct link given below.

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC CDS II Final Result 2022 for OTA on July 4, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022 can check the results through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

A total of 302 candidates have qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission and Interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence. To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

UPSC CDS II Final Result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSC CDS II Final Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This examination drive will fill up 341 posts in various courses out of which 100 posts in IMA, Dehradun, 22 posts in Indian Naval Academy, 32 posts in Air Force Academy, 170 posts in OTA (Men) and 17 posts in OTA (Women). For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

