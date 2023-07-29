Home / Education / Exam Results / UPSC CMS 2023 results released at upsc.gov.in, check list of qualified candidates

UPSC CMS 2023 results released at upsc.gov.in, check list of qualified candidates

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 29, 2023 01:24 PM IST

UPSC declares CMS result 2023. Candidates can check results on the official website. Interview dates will be announced later.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Combined Medical Services (CMS) result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2023 results from the official website at upsc.gov.in. The Combined Medical Services Examination, 2023 held on July 16. The qualified candidates have to appear for Interview/Personality Test.

UPSC CMS 2023 results released at upsc.gov.in, check list of qualified candidates
UPSC CMS 2023 results released at upsc.gov.in, check list of qualified candidates

Direct link to check Combined Medical Services Examination results

"The Schedule of the Interview of candidates, who have qualified for the Personality Test and who will submit their DAF, will be uploaded on the Commission’s website in due course of time. The exact date of interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through e-Summon Letter. The candidates are requested to visit the Commission’s website (http://www.upsc.gov.in) for updates in this regard”, reads the official notification.

UPSC CMS 2023 Result: Know how to check

Visit the UPSC official website at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on “Written Result: Combined Medical Services Examination, 2023”

UPSC CMS result pdf will be displayed.

Check your name and roll number

Download and take print for future reference.

At the time of the interview or personality test, the candidates would be requested to bring original certificates to support their claims on their age, age relaxation, date of birth, educational background, community reservation, the benchmark disability (if applicable), etc.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out