Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Combined Medical Services (CMS) result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2023 results from the official website at upsc.gov.in. The Combined Medical Services Examination, 2023 held on July 16. The qualified candidates have to appear for Interview/Personality Test. UPSC CMS 2023 results released at upsc.gov.in, check list of qualified candidates

"The Schedule of the Interview of candidates, who have qualified for the Personality Test and who will submit their DAF, will be uploaded on the Commission’s website in due course of time. The exact date of interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through e-Summon Letter. The candidates are requested to visit the Commission’s website (http://www.upsc.gov.in) for updates in this regard”, reads the official notification.

UPSC CMS 2023 Result: Know how to check

Visit the UPSC official website at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on “Written Result: Combined Medical Services Examination, 2023”

UPSC CMS result pdf will be displayed.

Check your name and roll number

Download and take print for future reference.

At the time of the interview or personality test, the candidates would be requested to bring original certificates to support their claims on their age, age relaxation, date of birth, educational background, community reservation, the benchmark disability (if applicable), etc.