UPSC economic service results: Marks of non-recommended candidates released

  • UPSC economic service results: Marks of Non-Recommended candidates released on the official website at upsc.gov.in
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 01:09 AM IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of willing non-recommended candidates who have appeared for interview of the Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service exam 2020. Candidates can check their marks and other details at www.upsc.gov.in.

The final result of the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020 has been declared on July 30, 2020.

Here is the direct link to check the list of Non-Recommended candidates 

How to check marks of willing non-recommended candidates

Visit the official website of UPSC at www.upsc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads,’ Public Disclosure of marks and other details of non-recommended willing candidates’.

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check your marks and keep the hard copy for the future reference

 

Story Saved
