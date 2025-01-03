Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC EPFO EO/AO Final Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer written test and interview round can check the results through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC EPFO EO/AO Final Result 2024 out at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

The recruitment test was held on July 2, 2023 and the interviews were held from November 4 to December 6, 2024.

The Commission has recommended 418 candidates for appointment to the post of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer in EPFO, Ministry of Labour and Employment. All those candidates who have appeared for written test and interview round can follow the steps to check the results here.

UPSC EPFO EO/AO Final Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC EPFO EO/AO Final Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the results.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The marks details for all candidates will be uploaded on the Commission’s website after the recruitment process is completed or within 30 days, whichever is later. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of UPSC.