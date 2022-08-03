UPSC ESE Main Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC ESE Main Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Engineering Services Main Examination 2022 can check the result through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

The examination was conducted on June 26, 2022. Candidates who have qualified the written exam will have to appear for Interview/ Personality Test. The qualified candidates will have to fill up detailed application form which will be available on UPSC website from August 5 to August 17, 2022 till 6 pm.

UPSC ESE Main Result 2022: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC ESE Main Result 2022 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their names.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Schedule of the Interview will be informed to the candidates in due course. The exact date of interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through eSummon Letter. Roll Number wise Interview Schedule will also be made available on the Commission’s Website. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.