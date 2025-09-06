Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC ESE Mains Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Engineering Services Main Exam 2025 can check the results on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC ESE Mains Result 2025 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check roll numbers here

The main examination was held on August 10, 2025. All candidates who appeared can check their results by following the steps given below.

UPSC ESE Mains Result 2025: How to check

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC ESE Mains Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the name and roll number.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Commission shall provide a window of 15 (Fifteen) days soon after the declaration of result of Main/Stage-II part of Engineering Services Examination to the candidates qualified for Personality Test/Interview and filled their status of educational qualification. The candidates will have to update their details and to upload the proof of passing of the requisite qualifying examination on the One Time Registration Module, failing which such candidates will not be allowed to appear in the Personality Test/Interview and his/her candidature will be liable to be cancelled.

Also the qualified candidates are requiored to update Correspondence/Postal Address, Higher Qualification, Achievement in different field, Employment Details/Service Experience, Service Allocation, Service Preferences.

The Commission will inform the schedule of the interview to the candidates in due course. The exact date of interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through e-Summon Letter.