UPSC ESE Result 2021: Reserve list released at upsc.gov.in, check here

exam results
Published on Dec 06, 2022 12:24 PM IST

UPSC ESE Result 2021 reserve list has been released. Candidates can check the list through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC ESE Result 2021 reserve list. The reserve list has been released for candidates who have appeared for Engineering Services Examination 2021. Candidates can check the list through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The result was declared by the Commission on March 28, 2022 having names of 194 candidates selected for appointment. As now sought by the Ministry of Railways, the Commission hereby recommends 28 candidates (including 17-Unreserved, 09- Other Backward Classes and 02-Economically Weaker Section) to fill up the remaining vacancies based on the Engineering Services Examination, 2021.

As per the official notice, Railway Ministry will communicate directly with these recommended candidates. To check the reserve list candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check UPSC ESE Result 2021 reserve list

UPSC ESE Result 2021: How to check reserve list

  • Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSC ESE Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open.
  • Check the list and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams
