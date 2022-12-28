Home / Education / Exam Results / UPSC IES/ISS Final Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check

UPSC IES/ISS Final Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check

Published on Dec 28, 2022 04:40 PM IST

UPSC IES/ISS Final Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC IES/ISS Final Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Indian Economic Service / Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2022 can check the results through the direct link given below or through official website of PIB.

The written examination was conducted from June 24 to June 26, 2022 followed by interviews for Personality Test from December 19 to December 23, 2022. The following are the lists, in order of merit, of the candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the posts in Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service.

Direct link to check IES results

Direct link to check ISS results

This recruitment drive will fill up 24 posts in Indian Economic Service and 29 posts in Indian Statistical Service. The result of 9 candidates have been kept provisional. The offer of appointment to the candidates whose result has been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates and till clarifies the provisional status of these candidates.

As per the official notice at PIB, the result will also be available on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The marks of the candidates shall be made available on the website within 15 days from the date of publication of the result.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
upsc result upsc.gov.in
