UPSC NDA and Naval Academy final marks 2020 released, check here
- UPSC NDA and Naval Academy final marks 2020: Candidates who cleared the UPSC NDA and NA examination 2020 can check their scores online at upsc.gov.in.
UPSC NDA and Naval Academy final marks 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the scores of all the candidates who have qualified the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2020 on its official website.
Candidates who cleared the UPSC NDA and NA examination 2020 can check their scores online at upsc.gov.in.
The NDA and Naval Academy Written examination (I) 2020 was conducted on September 6, 2020. The results for which was declared by the commission on March 6, 2021.
UPSC NDA and Naval Academy final marks 2020:
How to check UPSC NDA and Naval Academy final marks 2020:
Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Marks of Recommended Candidates: Name of National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2020"
The UPSC NDA and Naval Academy final marks 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen
Download the file and take its printout for future use.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIOS 10th, 12th results 2021 declared at nios.ac.in, here's how to check
- NIOS 10th, 12th results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the NIOS class 10 and 12 exams can check their results online at results.nios.ac.in by using their enrollment number.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIOS 10th, 12th results for Jan-Feb 2021 exams declared, here's direct link
- The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Monday, March 15 declared results of Public Examination for secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) courses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CGPSC Prelims result 2020 declared at psc.cg.gov.in, here's direct link to check
- CGPSC Prelims result 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the CGPSC State Service Preliminary Examination 2020 can check their results online at psc.cg.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC Delhi Police Constable result 2020 declared at ssc.nic.in
- SSC Delhi Police Constable result 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination will be able to check their results online at ssc.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC NDA and Naval Academy final marks 2020 released, check here
- UPSC NDA and Naval Academy final marks 2020: Candidates who cleared the UPSC NDA and NA examination 2020 can check their scores online at upsc.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI Grade B Phase I results 2021 declared, here's direct link to check
- RBI Grade-B Phase-I results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the RBI Grade B Phase-I recruitment examination 2021 can check their results online at rbi.org.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AISSEE results 2021 declared at aissee.nta.nic.in, here's how to check
- AISSEE results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the AISSEE entrance exam can check their results online at aissee.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar STET Result: BSEB declares STET 2019 result, 15.87% pass, check details
- Bihar education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary announced the state teachers’ eligibility test (STET 2019) on Friday ending the long-wait of teacher aspirants in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar STET 2019 results declared, here's direct link to check
- Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Bihar STET result 2019.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 final result 2021 declared, get direct link to check
- IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 final result 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS CRP RRBs IX officers scale I recruitment exams can check their results online at ibps.in on or before April 10, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AFCAT result 2021 declared at afcat.cdac.in, here's direct link to check
- AFCAT result 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the AFCAT 2021 examination can check their results online at afcat.cdac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UKSSSC Forest Guard results 2021 declared at sssc.uk.gov.in, check here
- UKSSSC Forest Guard results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the UKSSSC Forest Guard recruitment examination can check their results online at sssc.uk.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UCEED results 2021 declared at uceed.iitb.ac.in, here's direct link
- UCEED results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the UCEED entrance examination can check their results online at uceed.iitb.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CEED results 2021 declared at ceed.iitb.ac.in, here's direct link to check
- CEED results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the CEED entrance examination can check their results online at ceed.iitb.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Mains results 2021 announced, 6 candidates score perfect 100
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox