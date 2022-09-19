NDA NA II results 2022 declared at upsc.gov.in, here's how to check

Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2022 result on September 19. Candidates who took the examination can check the result on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2022 was held on September 4 for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 150th Course as well as the 112th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC), which would begin on July 2, 2023.

Direct link to check UPSC NDA 2022 result.

UPSC NDA result 2022: Know how to check

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “What’s New” tab

Now click on “Written Result: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2022”

The UPSC NDA result merit list will appear on the screen

Download and take print out for future reference.