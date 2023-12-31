UPSSSC Lekhpal result 2023 released at upsssc.gov.in, 7897 candidates qualified, direct link here

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission UPSSSC has released the Lekhpal result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the Lekhpal result on the official website at upsssc.gov.in. UPSSSC Releases Lekhpal Result 2023, Check Now

A total of 7897 candidates have qualified the examination of which 3193 candidates are from unreserved categories, 780 candidates are from economically weaker sections,1615 candidates are from Scheduled Tribe and 149 candidates are from other backward classes.

UPSSSC Result 2023: How to check results

To check the result candidates can follow the steps given below;

Visit the website at upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the result link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the UPSSSC Lekhpal result

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check the list of qualified candidates below: