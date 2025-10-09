Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    UPSSSC Mains Result 2025 out for Combined Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk and Assistant Level-III posts, link here

    UPSSSC Mains Result 2025 has been declared for Combined Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk and Assistant Level-III posts. The direct link to check is given here. 

    Published on: Oct 9, 2025 8:05 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released UPSSSC Mains Result 2025 for Combined Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk and Assistant Level-III posts. Candidates who have appeared for the main examination can check the results on the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

    UPSSSC Mains Result 2025 out for Combined Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk and Assistant Level-III posts, link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
    UPSSSC Mains Result 2025 out for Combined Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk and Assistant Level-III posts, link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    The official website reads, "Candidates will be selected for the next stage of selection on the basis of written examination (main) score for the posts advertised under Advertisement No.-08-Exam/2023, Combined Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk and Assistant Level-III Main Examination (P.A.P.-2022)/07. Click here to check your result. Visible upto: 28/10/2025"

    Direct link to check UPSSSC Mains Result 2025

    UPSSSC Mains Result 2025: How to check

    To check the results candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

    2. Click on whats new link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the first link.

    4. A new page will again open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    5. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

    6. Check the result and download the page.

    7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSSSC.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
    News/Education/Exam Results/UPSSSC Mains Result 2025 Out For Combined Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk And Assistant Level-III Posts, Link Here
    Exam and College Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes