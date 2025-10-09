Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released UPSSSC Mains Result 2025 for Combined Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk and Assistant Level-III posts. Candidates who have appeared for the main examination can check the results on the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. UPSSSC Mains Result 2025 out for Combined Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk and Assistant Level-III posts, link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The official website reads, "Candidates will be selected for the next stage of selection on the basis of written examination (main) score for the posts advertised under Advertisement No.-08-Exam/2023, Combined Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk and Assistant Level-III Main Examination (P.A.P.-2022)/07. Click here to check your result. Visible upto: 28/10/2025"

Direct link to check UPSSSC Mains Result 2025

UPSSSC Mains Result 2025: How to check To check the results candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

2. Click on whats new link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the first link.

4. A new page will again open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

5. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

6. Check the result and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSSSC.