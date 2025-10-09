UPSSSC Mains Result 2025 out for Combined Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk and Assistant Level-III posts, link here

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released UPSSSC Mains Result 2025 for Combined Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk and Assistant Level-III posts. Candidates who have appeared for the main examination can check the results on the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
The official website reads, "Candidates will be selected for the next stage of selection on the basis of written examination (main) score for the posts advertised under Advertisement No.-08-Exam/2023, Combined Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk and Assistant Level-III Main Examination (P.A.P.-2022)/07. Click here to check your result. Visible upto: 28/10/2025"