UPSSSC PET Result 2022 declared at upsssc.gov.in, check scores here

Updated on Jan 25, 2023 07:03 PM IST

UPSSSC PET Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released UPSSSC PET Result 2022. The UP Preliminary Eligibility Test results can be checked by candidates on the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. Latest Updates on UPSSSC PET results

The revised answer key was released on January 10, 2023. The provisional answer key was released on December 13, 2022. The objection window was opened till December 22, 2022. The examination was conducted on October 15 and 16, 2022 in two shifts. To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check UPSSSC PET Result 2022

UPSSSC PET Result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSSSC PET Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSSSC.

