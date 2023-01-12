UPSSSC PET Result 2022 LIVE: Latest updates on UP PET results at upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC PET Result 2022 Live Updates: UP PET results will be declared likely soon at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates can check latest updates on result, score card, final answer key here.
UPSSSC PET Result 2022 Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission is expected to release UPSSSC PET Result 2022 likely soon. The Preliminary Eligibility Test result when declared will be available on the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
The revised answer key was released on January 10, 2023. The provisional answer key was earlier released on December 13, 2022. The objection window was opened for candidates till December 22, 2022.
The examination was conducted on October 15 and 16, 2022 in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift was conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm. As per reports, around 25 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination. Check latest updates on result, scorecard, final answer key below.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jan 13, 2023 07:43 PM IST
UPSSSC PET: exam was held on OCT 15 and 16
The Commission conducted the UPSSSC PET exam on October 15 and 16, 2022.
-
Jan 13, 2023 05:39 PM IST
UPSSSC PET: Result will be available at upsssc.gov.in
The UPSSSC PET 2022 result will be available at upsssc.gov.in.
-
Jan 13, 2023 03:31 PM IST
UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023: Dates
The revised answer key was released on January 10, 2023. The provisional answer key was earlier released on December 13, 2022. The objection window was opened for candidates till December 22, 2022.
-
Jan 13, 2023 01:36 PM IST
UPSSSC PET rest 2023: Important dates
Application start date: June 28, 2022
Application ended on: July 27, 2022
Last date for correction of application fees: August 3, 2022
-
Jan 13, 2023 12:01 PM IST
UPSSSC PET Result 2022: Where to download
UPSSSC PET result can be downloaded by all appeared candidates once the results are declared. The results when declared will be available to candidates on the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
-
Jan 13, 2023 10:59 AM IST
UPSSSC PET Result 2022: Expected soon
UPSSSC PET result is expected this week, as per various media reports. The revised answer key was released on January 10, 2023. The provisional answer key was released on December 13, 2022.
-
Jan 13, 2023 09:50 AM IST
UPSSSC PET Revised Answer Key: When was it released
The revised answer key was released on January 10, 2023. The provisional answer key was earlier released on December 13, 2022. The objection window was opened for candidates till December 22, 2022.
-
Jan 13, 2023 09:00 AM IST
UPSSSC PET Results: Number of candidates registered
As per media reports, around 25 lakh students have appeared for UPSSSC PET examination across the state. Around 37 lakh students had registered for the examination.
-
Jan 13, 2023 07:59 AM IST
UPSSSC PET login: Credentials
Registration number
Date of birth
-
Jan 13, 2023 07:39 AM IST
UPSSSC recruitment: When was exam held
The examination was conducted on October 15 and 16, 2022 in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift was conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm.
-
Jan 12, 2023 06:59 PM IST
UPSSSC PET login: How to check
Visit the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
Click on PET result link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Jan 12, 2023 06:46 PM IST
UPSSSC PET official website: Check here
UPSSSC PET official website is upsssc.gov.in. The result link will be available on the official website for checking.
-
Jan 12, 2023 06:30 PM IST
UPSSSC PET online form 2022
The registration process for PET was started on June 28, 2022 and ended on July 27, 2022. The examination was conducted on October 15 and 16, 2022 in two shifts.
-
Jan 12, 2023 05:43 PM IST
UPSSSC PET result: When to release
UPSSSC PET result 2022 date and time have not been announced till now. The result is expected to release soon. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result on the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
-
Jan 12, 2023 05:15 PM IST
UPSSSC PET result 2022: Negative marking for wrong answers
The Commission will deduct ¼ marks for each wrong answer in the answer sheet.
-
Jan 12, 2023 04:54 PM IST
UPSSSC PET result download: Steps here
Visit the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
Click on UPSSSC PET result link available on the page.
Enter the details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Jan 12, 2023 04:13 PM IST
UPSSSC PET revised answer key: Released on January 10
UPSSSC PET revised answer key was released on January 10, 2022. The direct link is given below.
-
Jan 12, 2023 03:51 PM IST
UPSSSC recruitment: Where to check PET result
UPSSSC PET result can be checked by candidates on the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
-
Jan 12, 2023 03:01 PM IST
PET result soon: Expected this week
PET result is expected this week, as per various media reports. The revised answer key was released on January 10, 2023. The provisional answer key was released on December 13, 2022.
-
Jan 12, 2023 02:39 PM IST
PET revised answer key: Available on website
PET revised answer key is available on the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. The revised answer key was released on January 9, 2023.
-
Jan 12, 2023 02:21 PM IST
UPSSSC: PET Results expected this week
UPSSSC PET result is expected to release this week. However, there is no official confirmation in this yet. Candidates are advised to keep a check on this page for latest updates.
-
Jan 12, 2023 02:10 PM IST
UPSSSC PET: Final answer key likely soon
UPSSSC PET final answer key will likely be released soon. The final answer key will be available on the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
-
Jan 12, 2023 01:49 PM IST
UPSSSC PET: Result not released yet
UPSSSC PET result has not been released yet. The result when declared can be checked on the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
-
Jan 12, 2023 01:31 PM IST
UPSSSC PET: When was exam conducted
The UPSSSC PET examination was conducted on October 15 and 16, 2022 in two shifts in the state. The first shift was conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift was conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm.
-
Jan 12, 2023 01:16 PM IST
UPSSSC PET answer key: Dates
The revised answer key was released on January 10, 2023. The provisional answer key was earlier released on December 13, 2022. The objection window was opened for candidates till December 22, 2022.
-
Jan 12, 2023 01:02 PM IST
UPSSSC PET login: Credentials
Registration number
Date of birth
-
Jan 12, 2023 12:57 PM IST
UPSSSC PET official website
UPSSSC PET official website is upsssc.gov.in.
-
Jan 12, 2023 12:51 PM IST
UPSSSC PET online form 2022: Registration dates
Opening date of application: June 28, 2022
Closing date of application: July 27, 2022
-
Jan 12, 2023 12:47 PM IST
UPSSSC PET result: Scores valid for 1 year
UPSSSC PET result score for candidates who have appeared for the examination will be valid for 1 year from the date of uploading it on the official website.
-
Jan 12, 2023 12:42 PM IST
UPSSSC PET result 2022: How many candidates appeared
As per media reports, around 25 lakh students have appeared for UPSSSC PET examination across the state. Around 37 lakh students had registered for the examination.
-
Jan 12, 2023 12:36 PM IST
UPSSSC PET result download
UPSSSC PET result can be downloaded by all appeared candidates once the results are declared. The results when declared will be available to candidates on the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
-
Jan 12, 2023 12:34 PM IST
UPSSSC PET revised answer key: How to download
Visit the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
Click on UPSSSC PET answer key links available on the home page.
A new PDF file will be displayed on the screen.
Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
Check the answer key and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Jan 12, 2023 12:26 PM IST
UPSSSC recruitment: When was PET exam conducted
The examination was conducted on October 15 and 16, 2022 in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift was conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm.
-
Jan 12, 2023 12:22 PM IST
PET result soon: How to check
Visit the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
Click on PET result link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Jan 12, 2023 12:16 PM IST
PET revised answer key: Released on January 10
PET revised answer key was released on January 10, 2023. The answer key can be checked by candidates here
-
Jan 12, 2023 12:11 PM IST
UPSSSC PET result 2022: Date and Time
UPSSSC PET result 2022 date and time have not been announced till now. The result is expected to release soon. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result on the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.