UPSSSC PET Result 2022 LIVE: Latest updates on UP PET results at upsssc.gov.in

Updated on Jan 13, 2023 07:43 PM IST

UPSSSC PET Result 2022 Live Updates: UP PET results will be declared likely soon at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates can check latest updates on result, score card, final answer key here. 

UPSSSC PET Result 2022 Live Updates: UP PET results at upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC PET Result 2022 Live Updates: UP PET results at upsssc.gov.in(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
UPSSSC PET Result 2022 Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission is expected to release UPSSSC PET Result 2022 likely soon. The Preliminary Eligibility Test result when declared will be available on the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. 

The revised answer key was released on January 10, 2023. The provisional answer key was earlier released on December 13, 2022. The objection window was opened for candidates till December 22, 2022. 

The examination was conducted on October 15 and 16, 2022 in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift was conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm. As per reports, around 25 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination. Check latest updates on result, scorecard, final answer key below. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 13, 2023 07:43 PM IST

    UPSSSC PET: exam was held on OCT 15 and 16

    The Commission conducted the UPSSSC PET exam on October 15 and 16, 2022.

  • Jan 13, 2023 05:39 PM IST

    UPSSSC PET: Result will be available at upsssc.gov.in

    The UPSSSC PET 2022 result will be available at upsssc.gov.in.

  • Jan 13, 2023 03:31 PM IST

    UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023: Dates 

    The revised answer key was released on January 10, 2023. The provisional answer key was earlier released on December 13, 2022. The objection window was opened for candidates till December 22, 2022.

  • Jan 13, 2023 01:36 PM IST

    UPSSSC PET rest 2023: Important dates

    Application start date: June 28, 2022

    Application ended on: July 27, 2022

    Last date for correction of application fees: August 3, 2022

  • Jan 13, 2023 12:01 PM IST

    UPSSSC PET Result 2022: Where to download 

    UPSSSC PET result can be downloaded by all appeared candidates once the results are declared. The results when declared will be available to candidates on the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

  • Jan 13, 2023 10:59 AM IST

    UPSSSC PET Result 2022: Expected soon 

    UPSSSC PET result is expected this week, as per various media reports. The revised answer key was released on January 10, 2023. The provisional answer key was released on December 13, 2022.

  • Jan 13, 2023 09:50 AM IST

    UPSSSC PET Revised Answer Key: When was it released 

    The revised answer key was released on January 10, 2023. The provisional answer key was earlier released on December 13, 2022. The objection window was opened for candidates till December 22, 2022.

  • Jan 13, 2023 09:00 AM IST

    UPSSSC PET Results: Number of candidates registered 

    As per media reports, around 25 lakh students have appeared for UPSSSC PET examination across the state. Around 37 lakh students had registered for the examination.

  • Jan 13, 2023 07:59 AM IST

    UPSSSC PET login: Credentials

    Registration number

    Date of birth

  • Jan 13, 2023 07:39 AM IST

    UPSSSC recruitment: When was exam held 

    The examination was conducted on October 15 and 16, 2022 in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift was conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm.

  • Jan 12, 2023 06:59 PM IST

    UPSSSC PET login: How to check 

    Visit the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

    Click on PET result link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Jan 12, 2023 06:46 PM IST

    UPSSSC PET official website: Check here 

    UPSSSC PET official website is upsssc.gov.in. The result link will be available on the official website for checking. 

  • Jan 12, 2023 06:30 PM IST

    UPSSSC PET online form 2022

    The registration process for PET was started on June 28, 2022 and ended on July 27, 2022. The examination was conducted on October 15 and 16, 2022 in two shifts.

  • Jan 12, 2023 05:43 PM IST

    UPSSSC PET result: When to release 

    UPSSSC PET result 2022 date and time have not been announced till now. The result is expected to release soon. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result on the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

  • Jan 12, 2023 05:15 PM IST

    UPSSSC PET result 2022: Negative marking for wrong answers 

    The Commission will deduct ¼ marks for each wrong answer in the answer sheet. 

  • Jan 12, 2023 04:54 PM IST

    UPSSSC PET result download: Steps here 

    Visit the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. 

    Click on UPSSSC PET result link available on the page. 

    Enter the details and click on submit. 

    Your result will be displayed on the screen. 

    Check the result and download the page. 

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

  • Jan 12, 2023 04:13 PM IST

    UPSSSC PET revised answer key: Released on January 10

    UPSSSC PET revised answer key was released on January 10, 2022. The direct link is given below. 

  • Jan 12, 2023 03:51 PM IST

    UPSSSC recruitment: Where to check PET result 

    UPSSSC PET result can be checked by candidates on the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. 

  • Jan 12, 2023 03:01 PM IST

    PET result soon: Expected this week 

    PET result is expected this week, as per various media reports. The revised answer key was released on January 10, 2023. The provisional answer key was released on December 13, 2022. 

  • Jan 12, 2023 02:39 PM IST

    PET revised answer key: Available on website 

    PET revised answer key is available on the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. The revised answer key was released on January 9, 2023. 

  • Jan 12, 2023 02:21 PM IST

    UPSSSC: PET Results expected this week 

    UPSSSC PET result is expected to release this week. However, there is no official confirmation in this yet. Candidates are advised to keep a check on this page for latest updates. 

  • Jan 12, 2023 02:10 PM IST

    UPSSSC PET: Final answer key likely soon

    UPSSSC PET final answer key will likely be released soon. The final answer key will be available on the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. 

  • Jan 12, 2023 01:49 PM IST

    UPSSSC PET: Result not released yet 

    UPSSSC PET result has not been released yet. The result when declared can be checked on the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. 

  • Jan 12, 2023 01:31 PM IST

    UPSSSC PET: When was exam conducted 

    The UPSSSC PET examination was conducted on October 15 and 16, 2022 in two shifts in the state. The first shift was conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift was conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm.

  • Jan 12, 2023 01:16 PM IST

    UPSSSC PET answer key: Dates 

    The revised answer key was released on January 10, 2023. The provisional answer key was earlier released on December 13, 2022. The objection window was opened for candidates till December 22, 2022.

  • Jan 12, 2023 01:02 PM IST

    UPSSSC PET login: Credentials 

    Registration number

    Date of birth 

  • Jan 12, 2023 12:57 PM IST

    UPSSSC PET official website

    UPSSSC PET official website is upsssc.gov.in. 

  • Jan 12, 2023 12:51 PM IST

    UPSSSC PET online form 2022: Registration dates 

    Opening date of application: June 28, 2022

    Closing date of application: July 27, 2022

  • Jan 12, 2023 12:47 PM IST

    UPSSSC PET result: Scores valid for 1 year 

    UPSSSC PET result score for candidates who have appeared for the examination will be valid for 1 year from the date of uploading it on the official website. 

  • Jan 12, 2023 12:42 PM IST

    UPSSSC PET result 2022: How many candidates appeared 

    As per media reports, around 25 lakh students have appeared for UPSSSC PET examination across the state. Around 37 lakh students had registered for the examination. 

  • Jan 12, 2023 12:36 PM IST

    UPSSSC PET result download

    UPSSSC PET result can be downloaded by all appeared candidates once the results are declared. The results when declared will be available to candidates on the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. 

  • Jan 12, 2023 12:34 PM IST

    UPSSSC PET revised answer key: How to download 

    Visit the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

    Click on UPSSSC PET answer key links available on the home page.

    A new PDF file will be displayed on the screen.

    Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the answer key and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Jan 12, 2023 12:26 PM IST

    UPSSSC recruitment: When was PET exam conducted 

    The examination was conducted on October 15 and 16, 2022 in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift was conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm.

  • Jan 12, 2023 12:22 PM IST

    PET result soon: How to check 

    Visit the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. 

    Click on PET result link available on the home page. 

    Enter the login details and click on submit. 

    Your result will be displayed on the screen. 

    Check the result and download the page. 

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

  • Jan 12, 2023 12:16 PM IST

    PET revised answer key: Released on January 10 

    PET revised answer key was released on January 10, 2023. The answer key can be checked by candidates here 

  • Jan 12, 2023 12:11 PM IST

    UPSSSC PET result 2022: Date and Time 

    UPSSSC PET result 2022 date and time have not been announced till now. The result is expected to release soon. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result on the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. 

