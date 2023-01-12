UPSSSC PET Result 2022 LIVE: Latest updates on UP PET results at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC PET Result 2022 Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission is expected to release UPSSSC PET Result 2022 likely soon. The Preliminary Eligibility Test result when declared will be available on the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

The revised answer key was released on January 10, 2023. The provisional answer key was earlier released on December 13, 2022. The objection window was opened for candidates till December 22, 2022.

The examination was conducted on October 15 and 16, 2022 in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift was conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm. As per reports, around 25 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination. Check latest updates on result, scorecard, final answer key below.