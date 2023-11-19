close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / UPSSSC PET Result: Where and how to check final key, scores

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 19, 2023 03:26 PM IST

The commission will publish revised or final answer keys and then results of UPSSSC PET 2023 on upsssc.gov.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) recently closed the objection window of the answer key of the Preliminary Eligibility Test (UPSSSC PET 2023). After this, the commission will publish revised or final answer keys and then results of the exam.

UPSSSC PET Result: Where and how to check final key, scores (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
All this information will be shared with candidates on the website upsssc.gov.in.

The objection window was closed on November 15. Candidates were asked to send their feedback to the preliminary key on payment of 100 for each question.

The commission will now review the feedback/suggestions shared by candidates. If claims are found to be valid, changes will be made to the answer keys and final versions will be revised accordingly.

Results of UPSSSC PET 2023 will be based on this final answer key.

The exam was conducted on October 28 and 29. The provisional answer key was released on November 6.

When declared, candidates can check UPSSSC PET results through these steps:

How to download UPSSSC PET result/final key

Go to the website upsssc.gov.in.

Open the UPSSSC PET revised answer key or result link, as required.

Login by entering the required details.

Check your result/answer key and download it.

