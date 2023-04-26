Home / Education / Exam Results / VITEEE 2023 result announced, direct link to check on viteee.vit.ac.in

VITEEE 2023 result announced, direct link to check on viteee.vit.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 26, 2023 09:50 AM IST

VITEEE result 2023 announced. Direct link to check marks is given inside.

VITEEE 2023 Result: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has announced results of its Engineering Entrance Examination – VITEEE 2023. Candidates who took the exam can visit vitee.vit.ac.in and check it. The direct link is given inside.

To check VITEEE result 2023, candidates have to use their application number and password.

How to check VITEEE 2023 result

  1. Go to the official website, viteee.vit.ac.in.
  2. On the home page, open the link to view VITEEE result.
  3. Login with application number, password and the displayed verification code.
  4. View your VITEEE 2023 result.
  5. Download the page.

The entrance exam for admission to undergraduate Engineering courses at VITEEE campuses was held from April 17 to 23.

The duration of VITEEE 2023 was 2.5 hours and the number of questions was 125.

There is no negative marks in VITEEE. Each Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) carris one mark, which is awarded for the correct answer. For wrong answer, no marks is awarded or deducted.

