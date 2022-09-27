WBJEE Counselling 2022 Mop Up round seat allotment result out at wbjeeb.nic.in
WBJEE Counselling 2022 Mop Up round seat allotment result released at wbjeeb.nic.in.
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) Mop-Up round seat allotment result on September 27. Candidates can check the Mop-Up round seat allotment result at wbjeeb.nic.in.
Candidates have to pay Seat acceptance fee and Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission till September 29 till 6 pm.
WBJEE Counseling 2022: How to check Mop-Up round seat allotment result
Visit the official website at wbjee.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads “Seat Allotment Result of Mop Up Round for WBJEE Counseling 2022”
Enter your WBJEE Roll number, date of birth, password, security pin
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
