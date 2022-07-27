WBJEE GNM and ANM 2022 results announced at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE GNM and ANM 2022 results: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the result of the WBJEE ANM and WBJEE GNM 2022 exams. Candidates can now check and download their result from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE ANM and GNM-2022 exams were conducted on June 12, 2022. The rank cards are released for the same now. The board also released the answer key for the exams on July 15, 2022.

WBJEEB conducted the OMR based Common Entrance Test ANM(R) & GNM-2022 for admission in various Colleges/ Institutes in the State of West Bengal for the academic session 2022-23 into 2 years’ Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (Revised) course and 3 years’ General Nursing & Midwifery course.

The OMR-based exams were held on June 12. The answer keys were released on July 15. The exams were OMR based.

Here’s how to check the result

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on “ANM/GNM” tab

Click on “View/download rank card for ANM(R) and GNM 2022”

Key in your application number, date of birth and security pin and sign in

Your scorecard will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

For the direct link to the results, click here.