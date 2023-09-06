News / Education / Exam Results / WBJEEB ANM, GNM result 2023 out, link to check on wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEEB ANM, GNM result 2023 out, link to check on wbjeeb.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 06, 2023 03:56 PM IST

WBJEEB ANM, GNM result 2023: Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results on wbjeeb.nic.in.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has announceed entrance exam results for Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (Revised) and General Nursing & Midwifery or WBJEE ANM, GNM 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results on wbjeeb.nic.in. A direct link to check scores has been shared below.

WBJEEB ANM, GNM result 2023 announced (wbjeeb.nic.in)
The exam was held on July 23 and the final answer key was issued yesterday, September 5.

WBJEE conducts this entrance test for admission to the two year ANM (R) and three year GNM courses in various colleges/institutions of the state.

Direct link to check WBJEEB ANM, GNM result 2023

To check the result, follow these steps:

  1. Go to wbjeeb.nic.in.
  2. Open the ANM & GNM tab.
  3. Go to the rank card download link.
  4. Enter your application number, date of birth and the security pin.
  5. Submit the details and check your result.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
