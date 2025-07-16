Search
WBPSC Miscellaneous Result 2025 for prelims exam out at psc.wb.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Updated on: Jul 16, 2025 07:32 pm IST

WBPSC Miscellaneous Result 2025 for prelims exam has been released. The direct link to check results is given here. 

West Bengal Public Service Commission has declared WBPSC Miscellaneous Result 2025 for prelims exam on July 16, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination can check the results on the official website of WBPSC at psc.wb.gov.in.

The official notice reads, "List of 10229 candidates who are being qualified for the Main Examination provisionally on the basis of the results of Miscellaneous Services Recruitment (Preliminary) Examination, 2023."

Along with the results, the category wise cut off marks have also been released. For general, B.C-A, B.C.-B category, the cut off marks is 145. For S.C category, the cut off marks is 141.5, for ST, cut off marks is 117.

Direct link to check WBPSC Miscellaneous Result 2025

WBPSC Miscellaneous Result 2025: How to check 

All those candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of WBPSC at psc.wb.gov.in.

2. Click on WBPSC Miscellaneous Result 2025 for prelims exam link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the names and roll numbers.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates are being qualified to the main examination provisionally subject to verification of their eligibility and suitability for the examination in all respects including verification of documents (e.g. Proof of Age, Academic Qualification, caste, PwBD status, MSP status, EWS status etc.) at the stage of Personality Test, if qualified for the same. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBPSC.

