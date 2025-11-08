WBSSC SLST results out for assistant teachers for classes 11-12; here's direct link to check

WBSSC SLST assistant teacher results out: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) on Friday declared the results of the State Level Selection Test (SLST) for assistant teachers in classes 11-12. The results can be checked on WBSSC website at westbengalssc.com. WBSSC SLST assistant teacher results out Candidates who cleared the test will advance to the interview process, which evaluates pedagogical skills, subject knowledge, and communication abilities — essential competencies for effective teaching.. (Representative image) (WBSSC website)

Direct link to check WBSSC SLST Results for Classes 11-12 The results pave the way for filling up around 13,000 assistant teacher vacancies in state-run and state-aided schools.

Education Minister Bratya Basu said that the examination was conducted in a transparent manner, bringing new hope to thousands of candidates.

"Made possible due to the initiative of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the result is not just an administrative step but will materialise the possibility of new recruitment by December," he said in a post on X, pledging the support of the state to make every future step transparent and bound by rules.

Following the interviews, a final merit list will be prepared based on combined scores from both stages. Successful candidates will then undergo document verification, presenting original educational certificates, mark sheets, and valid identity proofs before final appointments are confirmed.

Over 2.29 lakh candidates wrote the papers on September 14.

A senior WBSSC official said it was not immediately possible to ascertain how many among the 26,000 teachers who lost their jobs after the Supreme Court’s April 1 verdict had qualified in the new test.

"A large number of untainted candidates are expected to have cleared the exam," the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)