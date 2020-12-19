e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / EXIM Bank Recruitment 2020: Application begins for 60 Management Trainee vacancies, earn Rs 40K stipend

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2020: Application begins for 60 Management Trainee vacancies, earn Rs 40K stipend

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2020: The online application process for India Exim Bank will begin from Saturday, December 19. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at eximbankindia.in. The last date to apply for the posts is December 31.

education Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 11:01 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
EXIM Bank Recruitment 2020.
EXIM Bank Recruitment 2020.
         

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2020: The online application process for India Exim Bank will begin from Saturday, December 19. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at eximbankindia.in. The last date to apply for the posts is December 31.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 60 vacancies, out of which, 27 vacancies are for unreserved category, 16 for OBC, 8 for SC, 5 for EWS, and 4 for ST.

EXIM Bank Recruitment: Education Qualification

Candidates must possess minimum 60% marks at the time of appearing for the interview or at the time of joining the Bank. Candidates who are appearing for Graduate/Post Graduate examination in the year 2021, should also possess essential academic qualification as mentioned above for each position with minimum 60% marks respectively at the time of interview or joining the Bank, but not later than September 30, 2021.

EXIM Bank Recruitment: Application fee

General, EWS and OBC category candidates are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 600, while the SC/ST/PWD candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as application fee.

Pay Scale: Rs 40,000 monthly stipend

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Direct link to apply online

top news
Why Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat cautioned Nepal about China’s footprint
Why Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat cautioned Nepal about China’s footprint
Sonia Gandhi meets section of Congress dissenters, looks to end crisis
Sonia Gandhi meets section of Congress dissenters, looks to end crisis
Find content on how agro-reforms help farmers on NaMo App, tweets PM Modi
Find content on how agro-reforms help farmers on NaMo App, tweets PM Modi
Govt must protect vaccine makers against lawsuits: SII’s Adar Poonawalla
Govt must protect vaccine makers against lawsuits: SII’s Adar Poonawalla
TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari does a U-turn, says back in party fold
TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari does a U-turn, says back in party fold
Quota policy isn’t meant to deny merit: Supreme Court
Quota policy isn’t meant to deny merit: Supreme Court
BJP workers booked for putting up Jai Sree Ram banner at Kerala local body poll office
BJP workers booked for putting up Jai Sree Ram banner at Kerala local body poll office
‘Cong to elect chief soon, 99.99% believe it should be Rahul Gandhi’: Surjewala
‘Cong to elect chief soon, 99.99% believe it should be Rahul Gandhi’: Surjewala
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In