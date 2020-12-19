EXIM Bank Recruitment 2020: Application begins for 60 Management Trainee vacancies, earn Rs 40K stipend

education

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 11:01 IST

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2020: The online application process for India Exim Bank will begin from Saturday, December 19. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at eximbankindia.in. The last date to apply for the posts is December 31.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 60 vacancies, out of which, 27 vacancies are for unreserved category, 16 for OBC, 8 for SC, 5 for EWS, and 4 for ST.

EXIM Bank Recruitment: Education Qualification

Candidates must possess minimum 60% marks at the time of appearing for the interview or at the time of joining the Bank. Candidates who are appearing for Graduate/Post Graduate examination in the year 2021, should also possess essential academic qualification as mentioned above for each position with minimum 60% marks respectively at the time of interview or joining the Bank, but not later than September 30, 2021.

EXIM Bank Recruitment: Application fee

General, EWS and OBC category candidates are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 600, while the SC/ST/PWD candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as application fee.

Pay Scale: Rs 40,000 monthly stipend

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

