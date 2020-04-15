Fake notice about JEE Main 2020 exam schedule being circulated on social media: NTA

education

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 12:50 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released an official notification to inform all concerned about fake notices, pertaining to JEE mains exams, being circulated on social media.

“It has come to the notice of NTA that a fake public notice dated April 14, 2020, has been circulating on social media regarding rescheduling of the JEE mains examination in the first week of July 2020,” said Dr. Vineet Joshi, Director-General of NTA in an issued press statement.

Candidates are informed to only believe the announcement which is being circulated through the agency’s official website.

The agency has also advised the candidates not to be misled by such false information and fake notices.

“The NTA will take strict actions by filing an FIR under relevant provisions of the IT act and IPC against those unscrupulous elements,” reads the official notice released by the agency.