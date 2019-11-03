e-paper
FCI Category 2 Recruitment 2019: Exam to be held on November 28, check details here

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 330 vacancies for Managers (General/ Depot/ Movement/ Accounts/ Technical/ Civil Engineering/ Electrical Mechanical Engineering/ Hindi) under category-II.

education Updated: Nov 03, 2019 14:08 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
FCI will be tentatively conducting the recruitment examination for FCI Manager on November 28, 2019.
FCI will be tentatively conducting the recruitment examination for FCI Manager on November 28, 2019. (Representational image)(HT file)
         

Food Corporation of India has released an official notification regarding the schedule of the Phase-1 online examination for Category-II recruitment on its official website. Candidates appearing in the examination for the recruitment of FCI managers can check the schedule online at, fci.gov.in.

According to the official notification, FCI will be tentatively conducting the recruitment examination for FCI Manager on November 28, 2019. The total duration for the online examination will be 60 minutes. Admit card for the exam will be released ten days before the examination.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 330 vacancies for Managers (General/ Depot/ Movement/ Accounts/ Technical/ Civil Engineering/ Electrical Mechanical Engineering/ Hindi) under category-II.

Candidates will be selected for the post of managers on the basis of online written test, interview, and training. However, selection for the post of Manager (Hindi) will be done on the basis of online test and interview.

For more information, candidates can refer to the official notification.

