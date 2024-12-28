3 free cybersecurity courses to learn about cyber threats and stay safe online

In this digital world, where information is available with the touch of a button, it is equally important to stay safe and not fall into the hands of scamsters. Cybersecurity is a high-demand field for individuals and professionals are needed to fill roles in ethical hacking, security analysis, and more. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

There is a lot of personal information about individuals available on digital platforms, and hence, there is a huge risk of people misusing the information for various purposes. Therefore, there is a growing demand for people working in the arena of cybersecurity.

Cybersecurity is a high-demand field for individuals and professionals are needed to fill roles in ethical hacking, security analysis, and more. The job market can offer competitive salaries for people who are interested in the field. The field is evolving with each day and individuals who look forward to starting a career in cybersecurity need to be updated on the latest updates in the sector.

Here are three free courses on cybersecurity that any interested individual can try their hand at learning.

CS50's introduction to cybersecurity by Harvard University

Harvard University is offering a 5-week long course on cybersecurity that is free for all who are interested in learning.

Candidates can learn more about hacking, social engineering, phishing attacks, brute-force attacks, dictionary attacks and more. The course presents both high-level and low-level examples of threats, providing students with all they need to know technically to understand both.

The course aims to equip the learners on how to protect their own data, devices, and systems from today's threats and how to recognise and evaluate tomorrow's as well, both at home and at work.

Introduction to Cybersecurity Fundamentals by Coursera

Coursera is providing a free course on ‘Introduction to Cybersecurity Fundamentals’, a concise yet comprehensive course designed to provide participants with a solid understanding of the essential principles and practices in the field of cybersecurity.

The course is accessible to a broad audience, from tech enthusiasts looking to understand cybersecurity fundamentals to professionals in various fields who want to protect their personal and organisational data.

Through the course, learners can understand more about:

identifying cybersecurity foundations and standard models for effective protection strategies

Acquire skills to construct best practices for mitigating common cyber attacks upon course completion.

Explain attacker techniques, including phishing, social engineering, and ransomware.

Gain insights into data protection and online privacy methods while connected to public networks.

Cyber Security Course for Beginners by Udemy

Udemy is offering a beginner-level free online course on cyber security where students will understand the basic concepts, how to protect themselves from the predators of the Internet and will be able to take precautionary measures to stay safe online.

The basic requirements would be to have a computer or a smartphone connected to the internet and a basic understanding of computers and the Internet.

There are 13 lectures and students can go through it to understand the basics of cybersecurity.

