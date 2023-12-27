The JEE Main exam is considered one of the most competitive and challenging entrance exams in India that opens the door to admissions into IITs, NITs, and other prestigious engineering colleges in India. Anxiety No More: Proven Methods for Tackling Exam Stress in JEE Main 2024(HT file)

It is conducted twice a year by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which also conducts prominent exams like NEET and CUET. The exam assesses the knowledge of aspiring engineers in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. In 2024, the JEE Main Session 1 is scheduled from January 24 to February 1, while the session 2 exam will be organised from April 1 to 15.

This is the first gateway to enter the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The best of two JEE Main sessions will empower aspirants to become eligible for JEE Advanced 2024.

With lakhs of students competing for a limited number of seats in eminent engineering colleges, it's no wonder that the pressure can be overwhelming. Exam stress and anxiety can have a significant impact on a student's performance, impacting their concentration, memory, and overall well-being. However, some proven habits, practices, and strategies can allow students to overcome their worries of performance and they can avoid wasting their time to manage stress and anxiety.

The following techniques will certainly help aspirants manage exam-induced stress and anxiety when taking the JEE Main 2024 exams:

Decide your Goal and action plan- See your current level of preparedness and decide how much improvement you can achieve during the next 30 days. Make a practical target and then decide action plan to achieve it. See how much time you are required to spend on each subject daily. Make an honest promise to yourself to stick to and follow your timetable to make it perfect. If you will continuously follow your plan with full concentration, you will not have any time for anxiety.

Right Mix of revision and practice - Attempt one mock paper daily, it may be last year’s JEE Main papers. Attempt these papers on the exact time of JEE i.e. 9 am to 12 pm and 3.00 pm to 6 pm. After attempting the paper see and categorize your mistakes. See how many mistakes you have made due to lack of attention, wrong reading of questions, etc., and see in which topics you require more revisions. Make your revision plans for the rest of the day and execute them. Follow the same mechanism again and again. This will give you the right path of improvement.

Revision with appropriate speed and make short notes- Always put a stop clock to measure your speed of work. It is not no. of hours you are spending in study; it is the output of per unit time. When you start looking at it cautiously, naturally your speed of revision will improve and that is very crucial to attempt the final paper on D-day in the prescribed time.

Practice relaxation techniques (Follow some Meditation and Yoga): Relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, and yoga can help reduce exam stress and anxiety. These techniques help calm the mind and enhance focus, allowing students to concentrate better and perform to the best of their abilities. In addition, practicing these techniques regularly can also help build resilience and improve overall well-being.

Get enough sleep: Ensuring enough sleep is essential for optimal performance and overall well-being. Lack of sleep can lead to exhaustion, irritability, and poor concentration, which can hamper exam performance. Aim to get at least 7-8 hours of sleep per night and maintain a consistent sleep-wake cycle.

Stay hydrated and maintain a healthy diet: Staying hydrated and eating healthy foods can help enhance concentration, memory, and overall well-being. Dehydration can lead to fatigue, dizziness, and poor concentration, while unhealthy eating habits can lead to digestive problems and impact overall well-being. Aim to drink plenty of water and eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein.

Stay in touch with mentors and coaching: Experienced faculty members/Subject Experts bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise. Their guidance can help students navigate complex concepts, providing insights that may be challenging to grasp through self-study alone. Discuss your doubts and weak areas in the respective subjects and topics.

Grasp their priceless tips and tricks. Follow their suggestion like medicine.

Keep yourself informed and updated: Staying informed and updated about the exam format, syllabus, and important dates can also significantly ease stress and anxiety. Knowing what to expect beforehand can help students prepare better and feel more confident and in control. For this, students should stay updated through reliable sources such as official websites and trusted news sources. It is also important to remember that the JEE Main exam is just one step in your academic journey, and success is not just about achieving high marks but also about learning and personal growth.

Use the latest Study Material efficiently and effectively: Study material plays an important role in helping aspirants prepare for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) successfully. Read the notes you have prepared during your preparations, make short notes for fast revisions and memory, study NCERT books in detail, and revise them 3 times.

Be positive and stay motivated: A positive attitude and strong determination can go a long way in helping students overcome exam pressure and anxiety. Have faith in yourself and your abilities and stay motivated and focused on your goals. Remember this is not your last exam in life, this exam will make you more capable of facing more stronger challenges of life whatever success you will get through this exam.