Career Crossroads: 5 effective strategies to reskill yourself and stay ahead of the curve

Hearing news about the recent retrenchments can leave us all shaky and uncertain about our careers. We all know that progress is good, but automation, technological advancements, and shifting economic trends can render once-in-demand skills obsolete. The good news is that the same technologies are making reskilling yourself more accessible than ever before. The flexibility of online learning allows you to upskill at your own pace, on your schedule, and without breaking the bank. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Working at a business school, I witnessed the transformative power of continuous learning firsthand. Hence, I would like to suggest five effective strategies to reskill yourself and stay ahead of the curve:

1. Embrace Online Learning Platforms:

The internet has democratised access to education like never before. A wide range of online learning platforms offer vast courses, tutorials, and certifications on virtually any imaginable skill. From coding and data analysis to project management and digital marketing, these platforms cater to all experience levels and learning styles. The flexibility of online learning allows you to upskill at your own pace, on your schedule, and without breaking the bank. Certification and non-certified courses are available on various EdTech platforms or even YouTube.

2. Leverage Employer-Sponsored Programs:

Many companies recognise the value of a skilled workforce and are increasingly investing in employee development programs. These programs can offer training opportunities, online courses, and even certifications related to in-demand skills. Don't hesitate to speak to your manager or HR about available reskilling opportunities within your organisation.

3. Network with Industry Associations and Professional Groups:

Professional development isn't just about acquiring knowledge but building relationships and staying abreast of the latest trends. Industry associations and professional networks offer a wealth of resources for reskilling, such as workshops, conferences, and online communities. These connections can provide valuable insights and expose you to potential mentors and collaborators who can further guide your reskilling journey.

4. Seek Mentorship or Coaching:

Having a mentor or coach can be invaluable to your reskilling path. Mentors offer guidance, support, and insights based on their own experience. Coaches can help you develop a structured learning plan, identify strengths and weaknesses, and stay motivated. Contact former colleagues, industry professionals, or faculty members who can provide valuable mentorship and support.

Also, I have found reverse mentorship, where one seeks help from the newer employees who are younger and more in touch with the current trends, to be very useful. Get into conversations with them to identify the gap in the knowledge of the skills required and then join an online course for the same or ask them to help familiarise you with the same.

5. Pursue Micro-credentials:

Micro-credentials are a new breed of qualifications focusing on specific, focused skills. Unlike traditional degrees, micro-credentials are shorter, more affordable, and offer a quicker way to validate your expertise in critical areas. Universities, online platforms, and industry associations increasingly offer micro-credentials aligned with current business needs. Explore these options to find one that complements your career goals and enhances your resume.

Reskilling is an ongoing process. By adopting a lifelong learning mindset and embracing these strategies, you can equip yourself with the skills and knowledge to navigate the ever-changing business landscape and never feel outdated!

(Author Dr Poornima Gupta is a professor and program director of the PGDM Program at Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon. Views expressed are personal.)