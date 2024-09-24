Pitfalls to avoid when booking student accommodation abroad

Higher education is a pursuit that many plan for years together. From shortlisting Universities to Institutions to zeroing in on the courses and application processes, we devote a fair amount of our time, energy, and resources to securing a spot per our preferences. However, student accommodation is by far an overlooked or often delayed aspect of the planning process. While accommodation plays a significant role in shaping a student’s journey in a foreign land, choosing a safe accommodation can significantly impact their experience. Delays in booking student accommodation can significantly reduce your options, often leading to less desirable outcomes.(Unsplash)

While the accommodations options vary from country to country and are mostly limited to on-campus options, it can be daunting for international students and their families to secure safe spaces in a location of their choice. A search on the internet will introduce us to various types of accommodation such as university-managed, purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA), homestays, private apartments, etc. Those planning for the first time usually fall prey to common pitfalls that can be avoided at the onset of planning your study abroad journey.

Lack of thorough research

Booking accommodation without research can be a significant setback when you land at the location. When exploring different accommodation options, it’s essential to take the time to read reviews and understand what each place offers. Reviews from previous tenants can provide valuable insights into the quality of the facilities, the responsiveness of the owners or management, and any potential issues that might not be immediately apparent. Understanding these aspects can help gauge whether a property aligns with your needs and budget.

Rather than rushing into a decision, students should prioritise research and planning to ensure that their accommodation meets their needs, budget, and expectations to make a more informed and satisfying choice.

Underestimating the cost of living

Financial planning is crucial when selecting accommodation. Students should use tools like the ‘Cost-of-Living Calculator’ to estimate total expenses, including rent, utilities, and other costs. Understanding the total financial commitment helps avoid budget shortfalls. Balancing affordability with comfort and convenience is critical. For instance, in Canada, student accommodation typically ranges from CAD 1,200 to 2,700 per month, with additional living costs of CAD 800 to 1,000. Similarly, in the US and UK, costs can vary widely, making it essential to plan carefully.

Overlooking safety and security

Safety should never be compromised when choosing accommodation. Students may sometimes focus on cost at the expense of security, potentially ending up in unsafe areas or localities. It’s essential to research neighbourhoods, read reviews on locations, check for secure locks, and consider properties with security features like CCTV or on-site personnel. Understanding local laws and cultural norms is crucial to avoid legal or social difficulties. Students can enjoy a more secure and worry-free living environment by prioritising safety.

Not considering proximity to campus and amenities

When selecting student accommodation, proximity to campus and essential amenities is a crucial factor that must never be taken for granted. It can greatly influence your daily life during your stay. Living far from campus often means long commutes, which can be both time-consuming and expensive. Daily travel to and from the university can quickly add up, not just in terms of money but also in time that could be better spent on studies, extracurricular activities, or rest.

Beyond the campus, the availability of essential amenities such as supermarkets, healthcare facilities, and public transportation is equally important. Living close to these amenities ensures easy access to daily necessities and services, making life more convenient. Before finalising accommodation, it’s wise to research the area thoroughly. Check the distance from the university, and consider the available public transport options, including the frequency and cost of services. Estimating travel times and understanding the local infrastructure can help you choose a location that simplifies daily life and enhances your university experience.

Booking unverified accommodation

Booking an unverified accommodation can lead to unpleasant experiences. After determining a budget, students should prioritise finding verified accommodations. It’s advisable to start the search as early as the university offers acceptance. Early planning can be especially beneficial in high-demand student areas, where the best accommodations are often booked quickly. By starting early, you not only have access to a broader selection of properties but may also benefit in cost saving of up to 20-30%. Additionally, this approach gives you ample time to evaluate different options, visit potential accommodations if possible, check reviews, etc. and make a well-informed decision without the pressure of last-minute arrangements.

Ignoring the fine print in the rental agreement

When students secure accommodation, one of the most common pitfalls is overlooking the finer details in rental agreements. This can lead to significant issues down the line. Rental agreements often contain various terms and conditions that may not be immediately obvious but are crucial to understand. For instance, landlords may offer enticing incentives like free Wi-Fi, discounted rent for certain months, or complimentary items like TVs or gaming consoles. While these offers seem attractive initially, the costs are typically embedded in the overall rent. This means that what appears to be a bonus could increase your total financial commitment throughout your stay.

This can result in unexpected expenses or restrictions you weren’t initially aware of. To avoid such surprises, it's essential to carefully read and fully understand the rental agreement before signing. This includes clarifying any ambiguous terms, understanding the incentives' implications, and being aware of your rights and responsibilities as a tenant. Doing this can save you from potential financial strain and ensure a smoother living experience.

Delaying the Booking Process

Delays in booking student accommodation can significantly reduce your options, often leading to less desirable outcomes. In popular student locations, the most sought-after options are usually snapped up quickly. If you delay booking, you may find that the best locations—those close to campus, well-reviewed, or reasonably priced—are no longer available. This can leave you with fewer choices, forcing you to settle for accommodation far from campus, more expensive, or lower quality than initially hoped for.

Hence, starting your search early is crucial. It allows one to explore a broader range of options and compare prices, amenities, and locations. With more time, one can make an informed decision and book in time to avail best offers for accommodations of choice.

In conclusion, selecting the right student accommodation is vital to your university journey. With the competitive nature of the student housing market, it’s easy to be tempted by offers that appear beneficial at first glance. However, it’s essential to look beyond the surface and understand the actual costs of these 'freebies.' Careful research, preparing a checklist of questions, and thoroughly vetting your options are essential steps in making an informed decision. Always verify the legitimacy of the accommodation and be cautious of potential rental scams.

( Author Saurabh Arora is Founder & CEO, University Living. Views expressed are personal.)