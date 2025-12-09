Why the Future of Indian Universities Will Be forged on Apprenticeships Not Classrooms Only? Know here

Over decades, Indian higher-education institutions have been based on a classroom-first model: lecture halls, chalkboards, curricula that are scheduled and assessed by examinations, which encourage memorisation rather than practical competence. That, however, was effective in the industrial era. With the shift to knowledge-based, technology-based, and skill-based economy in India, classrooms are no longer sufficient.

Real learning increasingly happens in real businesses, among real problems, under real constraints. Apprenticeships, rather than lectures, may become the foundation of higher education in India. The future of the next several decades is probably guided by the universities that will incorporate on-the-job training and industry exposure as the key elements of academic design. In a society where employers are progressing by focusing on job competencies rather than credentials, the institutions that remain stuck with outdated models may become obsolete.

The Crisis of Employability: Classrooms Are Not Everything According to employers, there are millions of students who graduate out of Indian universities annually but only a fraction are employable. India Skills Report 2026 states that the general national employability stands at 56.35%, compared to 54.81% in 2025. According to the Mercer Mettl India Graduate Skill Index 2025, only 42.6% of graduates are overall employable, and even for AI/ML driven roles, only 46% are eligible.

This is indicative of a systematic problem: classroom education instills abstract knowledge, but it has a tendency not to impart practical concepts of solving problems, teamwork, mastery of modern technology, flexibility, or organizational culture. Apprenticeships shift the focus from “what students know” to “what they can do.”

Policy Support: Why NEP 2020 Facilitates the Shift National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 promotes the flexibility of the curriculum design, entry-exit pathways, the emphasis on the experiential learning, and industry-academia partnerships. This allows universities to incorporate on the job training, internships and apprenticeships, which is a way of closing the gap in between theory and practice. Those institutions that adopt the work-based learning enjoy the legitimacy and competitive advantage in the fast evolving economy.

Industry Demands: Graduates Must Be Work-Ready, Not Just Degree-Holders The current industries, particularly technologically advanced ones marked by automation and AI-based ones, require graduates to be job ready from the very first day. According to recent reports, 42.6% of Indian graduates are “overall employable,” and just 8.25% find jobs matching their qualifications. Over half of graduates end up in “elementary” or “semi-skilled” jobs that do not require their education.

The possession of degrees is not enough to be employable. Employers require graduates who are capable of applying knowledge in the real world, solve problems, meet deadlines, collaborate in teams, use tools effectively and swiftly adapt to workplace demands. In a rapidly developing job market, there is a need for practical, hands-on competence. Learning based on apprenticeships, i.e. the students employed in the industry, working on real projects, corresponds well with these requirements.

Apprenticeship Model: Advantages to Learners, Institutions and Industry For Learners

1. On-the-job experience and industry exposure.

2. Soft skills (communication, teamwork and adaptability) development.

3. Building a work portfolio, becoming more employable.

4. Opportunities to earn stipends, promoting financial independence.

5. Graduating with confirmed job-relevant experience.

For Universities / Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) 1. Stronger industry connections and collaboration.

2. Improved placement records and institutional reputation.

3. Modular, flexible, credit-based programmes integrating work-based learning.

4. Producing job-ready, skilled graduates aligned with industry needs.

For Industry 1. Ready supply of talent, minimization of training costs.

2. Lower attrition rates among familiar apprentices.

3. Opportunity to shape the future workforce.

4. Creation of a mutually beneficial education–industry ecosystem.

Reinventing Classrooms: Ideation Space and Mentorship In the near future, the classrooms will not disappear but will be transformed to spaces for reflection, conceptual discussion, mentorship, and creativity space in the future. The learning trajectory shifts when:

1. Ideas are presented during classes.

2. Apprenticeships are the application of concepts in the real working environment.

3. Practical experience is enhanced into becoming creative and innovative through projects and research.

4. Faculty serve as guides and facilitators to industry professionals.

This turns the old lecture-and-memorize paradigm into a learning-and-earning, modular, flexible, and industry-linked model, which is appropriate in the 21st -century economy.

University Roadmap on How to achieve competitive advantage To achieve competitive advantage, universities should:

1. Substitute lecture based curricula with modular credit based programmes with integrated theory, online studies and work based projects.

2. Offer programmes co-delivered by industry professionals and the faculty.

3. Promote industry laboratories, internships, apprenticeships and live projects.

4. Have more than one exit/entry way

5. Make sure that students graduate with degrees, portfolios, and experience.

6. Repurpose classrooms to be places of intensive thinking, mentoring, and ideation.

In this way, universities do not only produce graduates, but job-ready professionals, innovators, and contributors to India’s skill- and knowledge-based economy.

Apprenticeships Will Shape the Future India is at a crossroads: the country has a high number of young citizens, regulatory support, and industry demand for professionals with strong potential. Relying only on lectures and memorisation will only result in graduates who have paper qualifications but limited real world experience. Apprenticeships, with a combination of learning and income, theory and practice, education and industry, can make universities platforms of career development, innovation and growth. The future of Indian universities and India’s competitive edge will be built on apprenticeships, not just classrooms.

(This article is written by Dipti Ranjan Sarangi, VP & Sr. Dean - Academic Affairs and Administration, Medhavi Skills University)