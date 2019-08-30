Fee hike in govt-aided high schools, intermediate colleges of UP on the anvil

education

Uttar Pradesh secondary education department is mulling a hike in the fee being charged from students studying in over 4300 government aided high schools and intermediate colleges spread across the state, officials say.

The decision is being taken in light of poor financial state of these schools which lack adequate funds for even maintenance and buying new furniture, they add.

The condition of these schools is so poor that even if a ceiling fan develops a snag, the principal concerned has to pay for it on their own, claim officials.

Taking note of the dire financial state of these institutions, the state government has ordered the education department to take steps for hiking the fee, informs a senior education department official requesting anonymity.

Taking note of the instructions, director (secondary education) Vinay Kumar Panday has ordered additional director (secondary education) Mahendra Dev and additional education director (government institutions) Anjana Goyal and finance controller (secondary education) BR Prasad to prepare a proposal in this regard at the earliest, the official adds.

The order, a copy of which is in possession of Hindustan Times, cites decision taken during a review meeting of the state secondary education department in the state capital on June 17 that was chaired by state’s chief minister Yogi Adityanath as the reason behind the move.

Officials point out that the poor financial condition of these government aided institutions stems from the fact that while the state government bears cost of salary to teachers and staff appointed against sanctioned posts, other expenses have to be met by the college from its own resources.

These institutions also do not charge any fee from students of up to class 8 under the right to free and compulsory education while students of class 9 and class 10 hardly pay around Rs 405 per year while those in class 11 and class 12 pay Rs 465 per year besides board exam fee.

As a result, these schools barely manage to meet the cost of chalk and duster and land in trouble while having to pay electricity bills, water tax etc.

With no aid from government in this regard, hiking the fee is the only recourse, shares manager of one such government-aided school in Prayagraj.

The fee fixed for government-aided schools: Dearness: Rs 1 per month

Development Cost: Rs 10 per month from class 9, class 10 students, Rs 10 per month from class 11 and class 12 students

Sports: Rs 5 per month

Science: Rs 5 per month

Scout and Guide: Rs 2 per month

Red Cross: Rs 1 per month

Fan: Rs 20 per year

Poor Students Fund: Rs 10 per year

Snacks: Rs 10 per year

Audio Visual: Rs 2 per year

Magazine: Rs 20 per year

Progress Report: Rs 5 per year

Internal Exam: Rs 25 per exam

(Out of these govt fixed heads and fee, school management can utilize just the money taken under ‘Dearness’ and ‘Development Cost’ heads to meet its expenses)

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 18:50 IST