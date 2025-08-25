The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has said the fee mechanism for candidates challenging exam results is currently under review. Fee mechanism for candidates challenging exam results under review: SSC

The SSC conducts selections for non-gazetted posts in various central ministries.

At present, candidates are being charged with ₹100 per question/answer challenged.

"The Commission is putting in place a refund mechanism for the fee for challenging any question/ answer where the candidates will be refunded their fee payment in full if the challenge made by him/her is established," it said in a notice dated August 22.

However, the SSC has decided to fix the fee payment of ₹50 per question/answer challenged till the refund mechanism is developed.

"It is informed that the fee mechanism for challenging question/answer in any tentative answer is currently under review," the Commission said.

The SSC is one of the largest recruitment agencies for the central government, primarily responsible for conducting selections for non-gazetted positions in various central ministries and departments, among others.