Home / Education / First International Association of Young Psychologists' annual conference to be held in O.P Jindal Global University

First International Association of Young Psychologists’ annual conference to be held in O.P Jindal Global University

More than 50 scholars will be presenting their work in the inaugural conference hosted by Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences.

Jan 05, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat.
OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat.(Handout )
         

International Association of Young Psychologists (IAYP) will be holding its first annual conference on ‘Emerging trends in Behavioral Sciences’ at OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat on January 15. According to the press release issued by the university, more than 1000 scholars, academics and psychologists are expected to participate in the first annual conference of the association.

More than 50 scholars will be presenting their work on themes like Psycho-social Safety, Parental Role and Child Development, Understanding Identity, Psychological Distress: Coping with Difficult Times, Psychological Competencies among Diverse Professions, Developmental Trajectories of Adolescence etc.

“The aim of the conference is to train young psychologists to expand interdisciplinary research between behavioural sciences and other allied disciplines and to also establish and maintain liaison with other National and International Associations for academic and professional growth of young psychologists,” said Dr Sanjeev P. Sahni, Principal Director of Jindal Institute of Behavioral Sciences, which will be hosting the conference.

The International Association of Young Psychologists (IAYP)- a professional organization dedicated to the advancement of knowledge and research in Psychology- includes practitioners, and researchers who promote quality training for research and practice in psychology and to cultivate a research-based training attitude in young psychologists for growth of Psychology as a science and profession.

The Association conducts seminars, conferences, workshops, training programs and collaborations with national and global Psychological Associations, Institutes and Universities.

