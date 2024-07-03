FMGE June 2024 admit card today on natboard.edu.in; how to download and important exam day instructions

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue admit cards for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination or FMGE June 2024 today, July 3. Once released, the candidates can download it from natboard.edu.in. FMGE June 2024 admit card today on natboard.edu.in(HT image)

The examination will be held on July 6 in two shifts – part 1 from 9 am to 11:30 am and part 2 from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. The test will be held in computer-based mode at 71 test centres in 50 cities across the country.

The board said FMGE June exam candidates have already been informed about the test cities via email. The admit card, which will be released today, will contain detailed information about the exam centre.

The admit cards will be available through the applicant login page on natboard.edu.in.

The NBEMS has cautioned the candidates that it does not send any email or SMS to candidates regarding securing good marks/merit position. “Candidates are advised not to be allured or misled by unscrupulous agents /touts making such false and bogus claims. NBEMS does not make any phone calls to any candidate or issues any communication regarding any unfair assistance during the exam in any of the exams conducted by NBEMS or for any other such thing which is against the provisions of law,” it said.

In the notification for FMGE June 2024, the NBEMS has also shared a few important exam day guidelines: