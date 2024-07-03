FMGE June 2024 admit card today on natboard.edu.in; how to download and important exam day instructions
FMGE June 2024 Admit Card: Once released, the candidates can download it from natboard.edu.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue admit cards for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination or FMGE June 2024 today, July 3. Once released, the candidates can download it from natboard.edu.in.
The examination will be held on July 6 in two shifts – part 1 from 9 am to 11:30 am and part 2 from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. The test will be held in computer-based mode at 71 test centres in 50 cities across the country.
Also read: NEET PG 2024 date live updates
The board said FMGE June exam candidates have already been informed about the test cities via email. The admit card, which will be released today, will contain detailed information about the exam centre.
The admit cards will be available through the applicant login page on natboard.edu.in.
The NBEMS has cautioned the candidates that it does not send any email or SMS to candidates regarding securing good marks/merit position. “Candidates are advised not to be allured or misled by unscrupulous agents /touts making such false and bogus claims. NBEMS does not make any phone calls to any candidate or issues any communication regarding any unfair assistance during the exam in any of the exams conducted by NBEMS or for any other such thing which is against the provisions of law,” it said.
Read: NEET-PG 2024 likely to be conducted in mid-August, final dates expected to be out this week
In the notification for FMGE June 2024, the NBEMS has also shared a few important exam day guidelines:
- Candidates have to reach the test centres on or before the reporting time. Late entry to the examination premises is not permitted under any circumstances.
- Candidates must carry a printout of the admit card and a government issued photo identification proof (original and hard copy) to the exam centre.
- Candidates will not be allowed to take any prohibited items inside the examination centre under any circumstances. The list of such prohibited items is available in the information bulletin.
- If any candidate is required to carry any medicine or a medical assistance device, s/he must carry supporting medical documents. In the absence of supporting documents, devices/prostheses/ medicine, etc., will not be allowed inside the exam hall.
- PwD candidates requiring the assistance of a scribe must seek prior approval through the NBEMS Communication Web Portal by submitting proper documents. Scribes will not be allowed without prior approval.
- Any candidate found guilty of having adopted any unfair means/misconduct during the FMGE JUNE 2024 exam will be liable for criminal and/or academic penalties as per applicable rules.
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News