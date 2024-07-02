Edit Profile
Tuesday, July 2, 2024
    NEET PG 2024 Date Live Updates: NBEMS expected to announce new exam date today

    July 2, 2024 9:54 AM IST
    NEET PG 2024 Date Live Updates: The NBE will share the NEET PG exam date through its official website, natboard.edu.in.
    NEET PG 2024 Date Live Updates: Fresh exam date likely to be announced today (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
    NEET PG 2024 Date Live Updates: Fresh exam date likely to be announced today (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    NEET PG 2024 Date Live Updates: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate or NEET PG 2024 revised exam date today, July 2. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had last week informed that the announcement will be made on Monday or Tuesday. The NBE will share the NEET PG exam date through its official website, natboard.edu.in....Read More

    NEET PG was scheduled for June 23, but the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) postponed it as a precautionary measure amid allegations against the integrity of competitive examinations in the country. It said a review of the robustness of processes of conducting the NEET-PG entrance examination will be done.

    How to check NEET PG date on natboard.edu.in

    1. Go to natboard.edu.in and open the NEET PG exam page.
    2. Open the exam date notification.
    3. Download it and check the new exam date.

    With the exam rescheduled, the NBE is also expected to issue fresh admit cards. More details will be shared after the announcement of the new date.

    NEET PG is the entrance test for Postgraduate Medical courses at institutions across the country.

    Follow this live blog for all the latest information on NEET PG 2024 date.

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 2, 2024 9:54 AM IST

    NEET PG 2024 Date Live Updates: Fresh admit card to be issued?

    NEET PG 2024 Date Live Updates: With the exam postponed, the NBE is expected to release new admit cards mentioning the fresh exam date. More details will be shared in the notification to be released on natboard.edu.in.

    July 2, 2024 9:23 AM IST

    NEET PG 2024 Date Live Updates: Dates for NTA exams already announced

    NEET PG 2024 Date Live Updates: Before the postponement of NEET PG, the UGC NET exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) was cancelled and the CSIR NET test held by the same agency was postponed. Fresh dates for both exams have been released.

    July 2, 2024 9:22 AM IST

    NEET PG 2024 Date Live Updates: Close review meeting held between NBE, Health Ministry officials

    Dr Abhijat Sheth, Director, NBEMS, last week said that a meeting was held between the officials of the Union Health Ministry and the National Board of Examination to assess the situation and the input received by the government before postponing the examination.

    "It was mainly related to the review of the processes for computer-based examination and a lot of inputs has been received by the government and a lot of directions has been given by the government to the examination body and the TCS," he told ANI. Read

    July 2, 2024 9:20 AM IST

    NEET PG 2024 Date Live Updates: Why was the exam postponed?

    NEET PG 2024 Date Live Updates: A day before the scheduled date for the NEET PG examination, the Health Ministry announced its postponement as a precautionary measure. Click here to know more about why the test was postponed.

    July 2, 2024 9:19 AM IST

    NEET PG 2024 Date Live Updates: Where to check new exam date for NEET PG

    NEET PG 2024 Date Live Updates: The notification for the NEET PG exam date will be shared on the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), natboard.edu.in.

    July 2, 2024 9:18 AM IST

    NEET PG 2024 Date Live Updates: New exam date expected today

    NEET PG 2024 Date Live Updates: The NBEMS is expected to announce the revised date for NEET PG today, July 2. The exam was previously scheduled for June 23 but it was postponed.

    News education competitive exams NEET PG 2024 Date Live Updates: NBEMS expected to announce new exam date today
