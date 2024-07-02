NEET PG 2024 Date Live Updates: NBEMS expected to announce new exam date today

NEET PG 2024 Date Live Updates: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate or NEET PG 2024 revised exam date today, July 2. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had last week informed that the announcement will be made on Monday or Tuesday. The NBE will share the NEET PG exam date through its official website, natboard.edu.in....Read More

NEET PG was scheduled for June 23, but the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) postponed it as a precautionary measure amid allegations against the integrity of competitive examinations in the country. It said a review of the robustness of processes of conducting the NEET-PG entrance examination will be done.

How to check NEET PG date on natboard.edu.in

Go to natboard.edu.in and open the NEET PG exam page. Open the exam date notification. Download it and check the new exam date.

With the exam rescheduled, the NBE is also expected to issue fresh admit cards. More details will be shared after the announcement of the new date.

NEET PG is the entrance test for Postgraduate Medical courses at institutions across the country.

