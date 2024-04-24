Former CBSE director (Academics) Joseph Emmanuel made chief executive and secretary of CISCE

Former CBSE director, Academics, Dr Joseph Emmanuel has been appointed as the chief executive and secretary of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) with effect from May 01, 2024, according to a letter by the CISCE chairman G Immanuel to all heads of CISCE affiliated schools across India. Former CBSE director, Academics, Dr Joseph Emmanuel appointed chief executive and secretary of CISCE.(File)

Joseph Emmanuel replaced Gerry Arathoon, former chief executive and secretary of the CISCE who retired in September last year after 21 years at the council.



Gerry Arathoon held the post since 2012. Joseph has over 30 years of experience in the field of education and has led the implementation of National Education Policy 2020 in CBSE schools across India.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Joseph has worked as Regional Officer, Panchkula and also served as secretary of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).