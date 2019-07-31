Four states to replicate Delhi’s Happiness classes

education

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 07:54 IST

Education ministers and officials from Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry and Nagaland on Tuesday visited different Delhi government schools to be a part of the Happiness Classes.

The visits come on the penultimate day of the Happiness Utsav—a 15-day festival organised by the Delhi government to celebrate a year of the Happiness Curriculum.

“All education ministers unanimously agreed to replicate Delhi’s Happiness Curriculum in their respective states after the visit,” the Delhi government said in a statement. Several educationists and ministers have been visiting Delhi government schools in the past week to observe the classes and speak to students about it.

“Education is something that is beyond politics. The work being done on government schools in Delhi is commendable. I am happy that the deputy CM personally invited me,” said Madhya Pradesh education minister Prabhuram Chaudhary. “While MP’s situation is not the same as Delhi, I think if something good is being done anywhere, we should learn from it.”

Puducherry education minister R Kamalakannan said the happiness classes could be replicated all over the country. “We are considering signing an MoU with Delhi education department after speaking to our chief minister. In the next academic year, we will definitely implement the curriculum in Puducherry.”

Noting that the children in these schools were articulate, Nagaland education minister K Tokugha Sukhalu said it was due to the Happiness Curriculum. “I hope all the states can replicate the Happiness Curriculum as it will help children to grow and build a stronger nation,” he added.

On Wednesday, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Lt governor Delhi Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia, and education ministers of seven states will be participating in the “Happiness Education Conference” at Talkatora stadium to mark the culmination of the Happiness Utsav.

