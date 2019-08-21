French language centre to be established at VIT Vellore

education

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 14:34 IST

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the French Embassy in India, New Delhi recently to establish the French Cultural and Language Centre at VIT Vellore campus, first of its kind in South India. The objective of the MoU is to promote the Indo - French academic and cultural exchange programmes under the “Espace France Project.”

Vice President Mr. Sankar Viswanathan, signed MOU on behalf of VIT with the French Embassy officials Mr. Samson Emmanuel, Attaché. French Embassy Mrs. Christine Cornet, Attaché , French Embassy and Ms Victoria Dobritz, responsible for Espace France Project at The French Institute in India. Dr.K.Sathiyanarayanan, Registrar , Dr.G.Velmurugan, Dean, School of Social Sciences and Languages , Mr.Dominque, Dr.R.Calaivanane.

Faculty members of French language in VIT , Dr.R.Seenivasan, Dr.Brijesh Nair and Dr.M.R.Ghalib , Assistant Directors, International office were also present during the event.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 14:34 IST