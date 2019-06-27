From the archives of Hindustan Times: June 24, 2019

Vigorous attempts to end Bombay Mill strike (1929)

The Governor’s peace conference concluded its deliberations today (June 21). Is understood there was a unanimous agreement for the appointment of a court of enquiry and also that intimidation should be stopped and the workers who were willing to resume work should not be allowed to be molested.

His Excellency the Governor of Bombay intimated at the conference that the Government had decided to appoint a court of enquiry under the Trade Disputes Act and invitations had been issued to several gentlemen to serve thereon urgently.

Further the Government of Bombay will ask the viceroy for an ordinance making intimidation a cognizable offence and the question of picketing will be submitted to the local council in the form of a bill. The Government also proposes to extend the Chief Magistrate’s order forbidding unlawful assemblies as long as necessary.

The Government will also consider the introduction in the Council of a bill on lines of the presidency Areas Security Act of Bengal which is directed against hooligans as an alternative to the more cumbersome machinery employed at the time of riots of deal with bad characters.

His Excellency asked the conference to record its unanimous opinion as soon as progress towards peace is made, that the Fawcett Committee recommendations now in abeyance should be taken up earnestly to take advantage of the process through which relation between capital and labour may be placed on sounder and more rational footings.

Great knock by Mankad in vain (1952)

In spite of a heroic 211-run partnership between Mankad and Hazare for the third wicket, India were facing defeat at the end of the fourth day’s play in the Lord’s Test against England.

After the dismissal of Mankad at 270 and Hazare at 272, the Indian batting collapsed and the remaining six wickets fell for the addition of only 106 runs. England, needing 77 runs to win, had made 40 for the loss of Simpson’s wicket at close of play.

Mankad, who scored 184, gave one of the most magnificent post-war displays of batting seen at Lord’s. He and skipper, Hazare claimed all honours of the day. Mankad gave India a fighting chance. He drove, cut and swept to leg with brilliant aggression. He never looked in difficulty against all the pace, wiles and accuracy of the English attack. In the end only exhaustion defeated him. His 184 was the best individual score for India in a Test. It was a cool, sunny morning. The conjectures about how the wicket would behave after the soaking it had received on Sunday afternoon were supported by Hutton’s employment of Laker, off-spinner, and Alec Bedser, swing bowler, as play was resumed. But Mankad was undaunted. Only 14 short of the coveted Test hundred, he collected a neat two with a mid-wicket thrust off Laker, bowling round the wicket. In the next over, he punched him to the long-on boundary, so that the England off-spinner was compelled to change his mind and take to the orthodox over the wicket bowling, while Bedser at the other end merely hastened off the pitch.

Sanjay Gandhi killed in air crash (1980)

Mr. Sanjay Gandhi, son of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, died in a plane crash near Willingdon Crescent here this morning (June 23).

Capt. Subhash Saxena, a former Chief Instructor of the Delhi Flying Club who accompanied Mr Gandhi in the plane-a two-seater red Pitts-also died in the crash. The plane had taken off from the Safdarjang Airport about 8 a.m. and crashed about 8-10 a.m. According to an official spokesman, “it was not clear who flew the plane. Both Mr Gandhi and Mr Saxena were qualified to fly it. The plane was duly certified and cleared by the Director-General of Civil Aviation.” The plane struck a tree before crashing down by the side of some barracks behind the NDMC housing complex, Palika Vihar, in Willingdon Crescent. Incidentally, Mr Gandhi’s house-12, Willingdon Crescent- was not far from the accident site.

