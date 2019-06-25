FYJC cut-offs in minority colleges of Mumbai dip

The cut-off for the Science and Arts streams under the minority quota for the first-year junior college (FYJC) admissions this year witnessed a dip of 2-4% in St Xavier’s College at Dhobi Talao in Fort. The institute declared its first merit list for the minority quota on Monday.

While the cut-off for the seats under the minority quota for the Science stream went down from 80.8% in 2018 to 77.2% this year, the cut-off list for the Arts stream the went down from 86.2% to 84%. College principal Rajendra Shinde was not available to comment on the development.

However, experts said the dip in the cut-offs could be owing to the low scores among the state board students coupled with the additional seats. This academic year, the college will get 29 more seats, owing to the education department’s move, in a bid to bring down the disparity between students from the state board and the other boards.

At Bandra’s St Andrews College, the first merit list for the minority students closed at 75.80% for the Arts stream and 75.80% for the Commerce stream. This is a 3% dip from 2018, where the first minority list had closed at 78.33% for Arts and 78.83%. For the Science stream this year, the list closed at 74.40%.

