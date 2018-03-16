GATE 2018: Farmer’s son tops India in chemistry

A farmer’s son from Lucknow, Prashant Gupta, has secured the All India Rank one in chemistry in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2018) examinations, the results of which were declared on Friday. He secured 71.67% marks out of 100.

“My aim was to score under AIR 10. But I never expected that I will top in chemistry,” said the 24-year-old, who likes to read books and play cricket. Prashant wants to pen a book on cracking the GATE examination as he says there are not enough books on this subject.

“I do not want other GATE aspirants to suffer. After what all I had gone through, I decided to write a book that will be a ready reckoner for aspirants on how to crack the examination,” said Prashant who completed Class 10 from a UP board school in Bakshi Ka Talab area of Lucknow.

“It gives me immense satisfaction that despite being a passout of UP Board, I was able to top in the chemistry exam,” he said. Prashant graduated from BHU in 2015, and then completed his post-graduation from IIT Delhi in 2017.

“Though my father is a farmer, he wholeheartedly supported my dream to pursue higher studies. I shall remain grateful to him. Its time for me to celebrate this moment of joy with him and the rest of my family members,” he said.